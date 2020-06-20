Having participated in the Black Out Tuesday to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests in America, netizens were shocked to hear that Taco Bell had fired a worker in Ohio for wearing a BLM mask. In a video that he shared on Facebook, Denzel Skinner is seen telling another person, “I’m not going to take it off ‘cause I’m standing up for what was right.” Also Read - Heartbreaking! Twitter Sheds Tears Over 'World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis' as War Tears Yemen

This another man appears to be the manager and Skinner’s video stirred up a controversy as netizens took to Twitter to express rage over the same. Having reportedly worked at Taco Bell for eight years, Skinner saw netizens supporting him by trending the hashtag #RIPTacoBell on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Viral Videos: TikTokers Twerk-Perform on Protest Chant to Support Black Lives Matter Movement

While one user wrote, “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, The Habit Burger Grill, and WingStreet are all managed by Yum! Brands. #RipTacoBell #BlackLivesMattters (sic)”, another tweeted “If Taco Bell is going to fire someone for supporting Black Lives Matter then I sure as hell am not going to spend a single dime at Taco Bell. There are plenty of better fast food restaurants in America who support free speech. Are you with me? #RIPTacoBell (sic)” and yet another expressed, “So wearing a #BlackLivesMatter mask that assets your humanity can get you fired from Taco Bell. In other news, this was the San Antonio Police Dept. in MAGA hats in 2016. #RIPTacoBell (sic).” Also Read - 'This is Crazy!': Twitter Outrages on Delhi Police's FIR Against DS Bindra Who Set up Langar For Anti-CAA Protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, The Habit Burger Grill, and WingStreet are all managed by Yum! Brands. #RipTacoBell #BlackLivesMattters — Beethoven was Black (Day 99 of Quarantine)🇭🇹 (@franley12) June 18, 2020

If Taco Bell is going to fire someone for supporting Black Lives Matter then I sure as hell am not going to spend a single dime at Taco Bell. There are plenty of better fast food restaurants in America who support free speech. Are you with me?#RIPTacoBell — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 18, 2020

So wearing a #BlackLivesMatter mask that assets your humanity can get you fired from Taco Bell. In other news, this was the San Antonio Police Dept. in MAGA hats in 2016. #RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/yrkEfPldyx — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) June 18, 2020

they really fired a taco bell employee for wearing a black lives matter mask. they called it “bringing politics into the building” our fight for the right to live without fear is NOT politics. FUCK TACO BELL #RIPTacoBell #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4EnLOWjJQW — Unknown V⁷ (@SM0KEMEL0VE) June 18, 2020

Proof from Denzel that his mask did not violate the @TacoBell mask policy, and was still fired for supporting #BlackLivesMatter. #RIPTacoBell https://t.co/7NTvE1frsx pic.twitter.com/RzQKXIKQFD — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 18, 2020

HOW IS SUPPORTING SOMETHING YOU BELIEVE IN A POLITICAL MATTER ❓❓❓❓#RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/IX8YbljOQe — Anfernee Young (@AnferneeYoung) June 18, 2020

I’m all for canceling Taco Bell but can we take it a step further and cancel capitalism? This isn’t a Taco Bell problem, it’s a capitalism problem You can’t address systematic racism while leaving capitalism alone #RIPTacoBell — Joe Biden is a Jennifer Rubin Democrat 🍽 (@FlyThaiMMA) June 18, 2020

Put out a support black lives matter statement yet fire an employee for wearing a #BlackLivesMatter mask. How embarrassing of you Taco Bell #RIPTacoBell — Laura (@Laura71877) June 19, 2020

Taco Bell fired someone who worked there for EIGHT YEARS for wearing a #blacklivesmatter mask? Nah. fuck that. #RIPTacoBell #TacoBellIsOverParty — Beth (@red_head_beth) June 19, 2020

I heard a taco bell worker got fired for wearing a blm mask @tacobell your food might be good but you are a bad company #RIPTacoBell #TacoBellIsOverParty — sans undertale (@sansund31627674) June 20, 2020

In an interview with Forbes, a representative from Taco Bell shared, “We believe Black Lives Matter. We were disappointed to learn about the incident that took place in Youngstown, OH. We take this very seriously; we have been working closely with our franchisee that operates this location to address the issue.”