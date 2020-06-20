Having participated in the Black Out Tuesday to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests in America, netizens were shocked to hear that Taco Bell had fired a worker in Ohio for wearing a BLM mask. In a video that he shared on Facebook, Denzel Skinner is seen telling another person, “I’m not going to take it off ‘cause I’m standing up for what was right.” Also Read - Heartbreaking! Twitter Sheds Tears Over 'World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis' as War Tears Yemen
This another man appears to be the manager and Skinner's video stirred up a controversy as netizens took to Twitter to express rage over the same. Having reportedly worked at Taco Bell for eight years, Skinner saw netizens supporting him by trending the hashtag #RIPTacoBell on the micro-blogging site.
While one user wrote, "PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, The Habit Burger Grill, and WingStreet are all managed by Yum! Brands. #RipTacoBell #BlackLivesMattters (sic)", another tweeted "If Taco Bell is going to fire someone for supporting Black Lives Matter then I sure as hell am not going to spend a single dime at Taco Bell. There are plenty of better fast food restaurants in America who support free speech. Are you with me? #RIPTacoBell (sic)" and yet another expressed, "So wearing a #BlackLivesMatter mask that assets your humanity can get you fired from Taco Bell. In other news, this was the San Antonio Police Dept. in MAGA hats in 2016. #RIPTacoBell (sic)."
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
In an interview with Forbes, a representative from Taco Bell shared, “We believe Black Lives Matter. We were disappointed to learn about the incident that took place in Youngstown, OH. We take this very seriously; we have been working closely with our franchisee that operates this location to address the issue.”