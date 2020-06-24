The year 2020 does not stop to amaze us and as humans on Earth sneeze and cough amid the coronavirus, aliens on Mars are having a field day or so a self-proclaimed UFO expert, Scott C Waring suggested. Yes, you read that right! Making a shocking discovery of aliens on the ‘hillside on Mars in the latest NASA rover photo’, Waring made jaws drop with his latest revelation. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Breathtaking Pictures-Videos Showing Dramatic 'Ring of Fire' Flood Internet

On June 19, he shared in his blog ET Database, “I found this figure in a hillside on Mars in the latest NASA rover photo today. The figure could be male or female, because often on Earth the ancient warrior chest armour of warriors often has an enhanced chest area to make them look more muscular in battle and put fear into the enemy.” Also Read - UFO or Weather Balloon: Mysterious Balloon-Like White Object Spotted in Japan’s Sky, Twitter is Bewildered

In his search for some alien anomaly, the Taiwan-based UFO enthusiast is well known for frequently analysing NASA photos and Google maps images. Adding that the image of Mars reminded him of something similar on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, he elaborated, “The tall hat looks to be part of the armor and could be filled 30% with the person’s head. Some aliens have an enlarged or elongated cranium compared to humans. Its placed on the side of a hill and reminds me of the time I lived near Mount Rushmore and saw the presidents faces on the side of the mountain. Its a typical thing to do for intelligent species…because being proud of certain individuals in your culture and carving them into stone makes them last forever [sic].” Also Read - Scientists Detect Previously Unknown Structures Beneath Pacific Ocean Basin Near Earth's Core