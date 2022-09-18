Taiwan Earthquake: Taiwan’s East of Yujing was on Sunday rattled by a strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The earthquake struck the region just a day after a 6.5-magnitude quake hit just after 9:30 pm (1330 GMT) about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10 kilometers deep, the USGS said.Also Read - Earthquake Of 6.9 Magnitude Jolts Taiwan, Tsunami Warnings Issued

The impact of the earthquake was such that it shook a stationary train at a station. The video of the same has been shared on Twitter. Also Read - Earthquake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Taiwan's East of Yujing

Watch video

Also Read - Elephant Mimics Dancing Girl by Wiggling His Ears, Viral Video Wins Hearts With 7 Million Views. Watch

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.