Taipei: While the much-awaited pride parade celebrations were called off in several countries, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Taiwanese capital Taipei was the only one that held its annual live LGBT Pride parade on Sunday.

However, the parade which attracts drawn tens of thousands of people normally, saw lesser participants this year due to Covid-19 fears and heavy rain. As per Taiwan’s Central News Agency, over 1,000 people flamboyantly dressed and carrying rainbow placards, attended the parade.

Those who did take part in the celebration said it was a testament both to Taiwan’s ability to contain the pandemic and its commitment to rights for people of all sexual orientations.

See pictures and videos here:

Wo ai Taiwan 🇹🇼 ❤️ they also managed the pandemic well, making gatherings safer. Thanks for stepping up ❤️ #PrideMonth – Taipei hosts the world's only in-person Pride parade in 2020 https://t.co/mfgHGIXtBD — Dr. Cindy Banyai (D), Candidate CD-FL19 (@SWFLMom2020) June 28, 2020

Taipei is hosting the world's only Pride parade today. Today's gathering is small, but spirited. pic.twitter.com/7KUWy54h3c — Chris Horton 何貴森 (@heguisen) June 28, 2020

Taiwanese capital Taipei hosted the world's only in-person Pride parade yesterday! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/APqxkpDLgW — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 29, 2020

small #Pride event in #Taipei in recognition of the hundreds of cities forced to cancel this year's parades because of #COVID19 (NB: #Taiwan's Pride is held in October) pic.twitter.com/eeQcpJLfuS — mattia (@mattilondon) June 28, 2020

Rain, thunder and lightning before the Pride parade here in Taipei. Everyone gathering under the main gate of Liberty Square. pic.twitter.com/jtpqhAUX6I — Chris Horton 何貴森 (@heguisen) June 28, 2020

Notably, Taiwan is the only place in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal, and its liberal political system has long promoted human rights, free speech, and freedom of assembly.

American student Loren Couse, 28, said Taipei’s ability to hold the parade was “really impressive.”

“I think Taiwan has done a really good job so far, and I am really proud of living here, not only because it’s so open to people like myself, the gay community, but also because I think it’s such an example for the world and how to handle the pandemic so far,” Couse said.

Taiwan has largely dropped such restrictions after quarantines and case tracing helped bring the coronavirus infection rate down radically. In all, the island of 23.7 million people has confirmed 447 cases, including seven deaths.

The month of June is celebrated as ‘Pride Month’ by the LGBTQI+ community and supporters to commemorate the first Gay Pride march that was held in New York in 1970