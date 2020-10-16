Speaking of Indian cuisine, we can absolutely say that it is not only the favourite of the Indian people but it also has a huge fan following among foreign tourists and foreign leaders. And, keeping aside all the tensions over the border dispute between India and China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday tweeted out her inexplicable love for Indian food. Soon after, she tweeted about her fondness for Indian food, the post has gone viral in no time. Also Read - 'Free Media in India', Centre Takes Veiled Shot at Chinese Embassy For Issuing Guidelines on Taiwan Coverage

In her tweet, she not only revealed her favourite Indian food, but also mentioned how much she loves ‘chai’ and that it reminds her of India. Also Read - UK Professor Calls Idli 'The Most Boring Thing' & South Indians Aren't Pleased, Shashi Tharoor Roasts Him

She wrote, “Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants and Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while Chai always takes me back to my travels in India and memories of a vibrant and diverse country. What are your favourite Indian dishes?” Also Read - India Committed to Free, Open Indo-Pacific: EAM S Jaishankar at Quad Meet in Tokyo

While sharing a picture of a scrumptious Indian thali and and a cup of tea on the side, the foreign leader asked her 1.4 million followers to share the names of their favourite Indian dishes.

#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020

In a matter of a week, this is the second time the Taiwanese President tweeted about India. Even two days ago, she shared a few pictures from her trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and also thanked the people of India for following her on the microblogging site.

She wrote, “Namaste to our friends from India. Thank you for following me here. Your warm regards remind me of fond memories from time spent in your incredible country, your architectural marvels, vibrant culture & kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time there dearly.”