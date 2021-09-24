New Delhi: Monsoon is a pleasant time of the year for most of the Indians. But it is also hard for the less fortunate who don’t have a roof over their heads and are compelled to sleep on the streets. Even though humans can seek shelter in one place or another, animals often cannot. It is during such tough times that a little thought on our part can go a long way in helping them.Also Read - Bride Ditches Her Drunk Husband & Runs Away With Her Cousin on Wedding Day

An example of such an act of kindness was caught on camera when an employee of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai shared an umbrella with a stray dog during the rain. The picture soon began to do the rounds on social media and ended up catching the attention of Tata Group’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. The prestigious hotel chain is owned by the Tata Group. Also Read - Bihar Retired Teacher Demands Merger of His Village With Uttar Pradesh. Know Why

Sharing the image on his Instagram account, Ratan Tata wrote: “Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals.” He ended the note with a heart emoji. Also Read - WHAT? Woman Gives Birth to 'eBaby' After Buying Sperm & Artificial Insemination Kit Online!

The social media post quickly went viral with over a million ‘likes’ on the photo-sharing platform. Ratan Tata’s followers have been rushing to the comments section, showering praises on the man for his generosity. Content creator and model, Scherezade Shroff also shared some information about the adorable dog in the picture. She wrote, “That’s Speedy. At least that what all the Taj boys call this good boy.” Another user wrote, “Man with a golden heart,” while many others flooded the comments section with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Take a look at the viral post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUKgU85MY9F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Industrialist Ratan Tata’s love for dogs is well-known. Such is the 83-year-old’s fondness for dogs that Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group, has a special kennel dedicated to stray dogs living around the area.