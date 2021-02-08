In a resolve to defeat the deadly coronavirus that wreaked havoc in 2020, countries around the world have started massive vaccination drives. However, the worrying thing is that despite assurances, not many people are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, fearing side-effects and reactions. Well, in order to lure people into getting inoculated, a coronavirus vaccination center in Russia has now rolled out a pretty sweet deal! Notably, a mall on Moscow’s Red Square is enticing people to take the jab by offering free ice-cream as an incentive, according to a Bloomberg report. Also Read - Singapore Health Worker Administered 5 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine by Mistake

“Yesterday we had a line of 35 people, but the crowds are cyclical and today the weather’s not in our favour,” said Natalya Kuzentova, the head doctor of the vaccination centre. About 300 people get vaccinated at the mall each day, Dr. Natalya Kuzentova told Bloomberg.

The report added that Moscow is one of the few places in the country with an oversupply of Sputnik V vaccine, but it still trails far behind cities like London and New York in numbers of people vaccinated. According to a recent poll, only 38% of Russians are ready to take Sputnik V, thus forcing the government and authorities to try unconventional approach to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

Currently, as many as 66,000 shots per day are being administered in Russia. According to a data analyst, it will take a few months for the country to truly begin mass vaccination.