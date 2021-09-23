Aligarh: In a bizarre incident, a Muslim man hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has sought divorce from his wife on the grounds that she does not bathe every day. The matter was reported only when the wife lodged a complaint at the Aligarh’s Women Protection cell to protect her marriage. The cell has been providing counselling sessions to both partners as a means to save the marriage and relationship.Also Read - Maharashtra Man Booked For Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone

A counsellor working with Aligarh's Women protection Cell said, "A woman gave us a written complaint stating that her husband has given her triple talaq on the pretext of not bathing every day. We are providing counselling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage."

The counsellor further added that the wife has confirmed the WPC that she desires to continue her marriage with her husband happily. The wife hails from Kwarsi village while her husband belongs to Chandaus village. Aman, who pronounced the triple talaq was married to his wife two years ago and now has a year-old toddler.

The counsellor said “The man, during counselling, repeatedly and firmly told us that he wants to end terms with the woman. He also gave an application to us to help him get a divorce from his wife as she does not bathe every day.” He added that the man in his petition told the Women Protection Cell that every day a verbal spat started between the duo after he asked his wife to have a bath.

“We are trying to counsel the man to not break his marriage with his wife as it is a minor issue and which can be solved. We are also trying to make him understand that their divorce can also affect the upbringing of their child,” the counsellor said.

The Cell has given time to both the parties to think over their decisions related to marriage. As per the Cell, the reason filed for the divorce does not fall under the category of violent act or crime against women, and so the ptetiton cannot move forward.