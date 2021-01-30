New Delhi: Who knew a sex doll could make for a companion! A 36-year-old man from Hong Kong got engaged to a sex doll after realising he was attracted to dolls and that they were easier to date than a human girlfriend. Xie Tianrong also pampers his fiance Mochi by buying expensive gifts such as iPhone 12. The doll also owns 20 pairs of expensive clothes and 10 pairs of shoes. Also Read - This Country Has Imposed First COVID-19 Lockdown, 10,000 to Undergo Mandatory Testing

Reports said that he has never had sex with her. The man has claimed that he has never even kissed her as that would damage her sensitive skin. "I have had human girlfriends before but I am only attracted to dolls now. I have never had sex with her."

"I respect Mochi and only want her as a companion," The Sun reported him as saying.

Xie also revealed that he likes to spend all his time with his newfound love.

The man first learned he was attracted to dolls 10 years ago when he spotted one in a shop in Hong Kong, reported The Sun.

“A doll cost 80,000 yuan (£9,000) at that time, so I had to dispel my thoughts as I could not afford her.

“But in 2019, I found a silicone doll on the internet that was on sale and cost about 10,000 yuan (£1,000) so I ordered it,” the portal quoted him as saying.

The man further revealed that Mochi sits by him on a chair when he is sleeping at night, while he bathes her with a damp cloth in the morning.