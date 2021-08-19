Kabul: As the world watches with absolute horror at the chaotic scenes unfolding in Afghanistan, seems like it the militants are having a gala time after capturing the country. Over the last few days, several photos and videos have surfaced on social media, showing Taliban militants having fun at amusement parks and the presidential gym. Now, a new photo shows the fighters enjoying ice-cream in Kabul. In the picture that has gone viral, several Talibani fighters are seen posing with ice-cream cones, probably outside an ice-cream parlour.Also Read - 'Taliban Not Terrorists, They Are Aggressive': Poet Munawwar Rana Defends Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan, Slammed on Twitter

The picture was shared by a TOLO news journalist Abdulhaq Omeri on his Twitter handle. See the picture here:

The picture has now gone viral, with many contrasting it to the nightmarish set of events that have unfolded since Sunday. While some were creeped out, others made memes:

Yes they are eating ice cream while they study the UN’s “strongly worded” letter demanding that they treat women and girls with respect. I’m not sure if this photo was taken before, or after they dragged 10 year old girls away from their homes… — David Hunt (@DavidHunt1966) August 18, 2021

Both Biden and the Taliban love ice cream. I think the relationship between them will be even stronger in the future. pic.twitter.com/GxqEUss8i7 — ٰ (@Wild_Spiritt) August 18, 2021

लगता है इन सब से किसी लड़ाई की जरूरत नहीं ,तालिबान में सिर्फ एक आइसक्रीम की फैक्ट्री लगा दो सब लौट जाएंगे….😅😂 pic.twitter.com/e0FmvcoTEP — 𝙎𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙩𝙖 𝙂𝙪𝙥𝙩𝙖 (@shweta_gavi) August 18, 2021

Someone tell the taliban PR team they're supposed to look happy when eating ice cream. pic.twitter.com/5YYW3yJjVs — X PRODUCTS (@xproductsllc) August 18, 2021

The Taliban is all over social media eating ice cream, riding go karts, and throwing dance parties while the President hides away. Sort of surreal really. — QuarantinedCoof (@QuarantinedCoof) August 18, 2021

All of these pictures and videos showing the Taliban doing silly things feels like propaganda trying to humanize them. — Cameron Zvejnieks (@Cameronall1word) August 17, 2021

Previously, Taliban militants were seen enjoying rides and having fun at an amusement park in Kabul. In the video, Taliban fighters were seen laughing and riding electric bumper cars while holding assault rifles and weapons. In another video, they were also seen riding play horses in merry-go-round in Kabul.

Meanwhile, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country earlier this week following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, has pledged to return. “I am in the (United Arab) Emirates but I will soon return to my country,” he said, noting that he is “in consultations with others” before his return home.

On August 15, Ghani flew out of Afghanistan several hours before the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight and established full control over the capital. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the caretaker president according to the national constitution and in absence of the president, calling to put up armed resistance against the Taliban.

(With IANS inputs)