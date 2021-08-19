Lucknow: Social media is up in arms after renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana came out in the support of Taliban, and refused to recognize them as a terrorist organization. Rana, instead referred to them as aggressive group and said that he believes that Taliban has done no wrong by taking over the control of Afghanistan. The 68-year-old poet further said that India has no reason to worry from Taliban in Afghanistan.Also Read - Video: Taliban Fire Gunshots Into Air at Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd | WATCH

“Taliban has actually liberated their country,” he told reporters. “Taliban are not terrorists, they can be called ‘aggressive”, he added. He further said, “If you look at the history, Afghans have never done anything bad to India. India should not be afraid of the Taliban. There was not much happening in that country, but not a single incident where any Indian was harmed by any Taliban or Afghan has been reported.”

The poet went on to slam the US for their 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and said, “Only they (Afghans) know how they have spent the last 20 years. For Americans, killing a human being is like killing an ant and they do not care.”

When asked about Taliban’s act of destroying Buddha statues in Bamiyan, Munawwar Rana asked, “Yahan Ram mandir banane ke liye masjid tod diya…usko kya kahiyega? Was that not sacred?”

His statement has infuriated people, who are saying that he is free to go to Afghanistan if he supports Taliban. Many also slammed him by making memes and jokes. One user wrote, ”For this man, #Taliban is better than India. So why to wait, should be immediately sent to #Afghanistan . He deserves stronger welcome there.”

Rana was recently in controversy when he said that if chief minister Yogi Adityanath returns to power next year, he would be forced to leave Uttar Pradesh.

(With IANS inputs)