New Delhi: An adorable video of a conversation between an elephant and its mahout is winning hearts and going all viral over social media. The video shows the female elephant named Andal from Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu where she standing in front of a doorway, while her mahout can be seen sitting and hugging her trunk.

Initially the video was shared last month by a Twitter user with the handle @Gannuprem with the caption, "Andal from Shrirangam temple being shy of camera as she talks to her mahout."

The video was soon retweeted by an IFS officer Sudha Ramen, after which the video actually started going viral. She shared the video clip with the caption, "Watch this sweet communication between the Srirangam Temple elephant Andal and her Mahout. Elephant's relation with the Mahout has mostly been so deep & intense. It is an eternal love. Only those who have seen that true love can understand," she wrote while sharing the clip.

Ever since then, the video has been trending and widely shared by people on various social media platforms, especially Reddit and Twitter. However, it is not known who actually shot the video.

Take a look at the heart-winning video here: