New Delhi: A bakery in Tamil Nadu has made a life-sized cake statue of football legend Diego Maradona and placed it outside the shop in a bid to honour the late Argentian player. The bakery in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram made the six-foot- tall statue of cake in four days using 60 kg of sugar and 270 eggs.

Speaking to news agency ANI, an employee of the bakery, Satishranganathan said, "Every year during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the bakery make statues of celebrities of cake and displays them in public. During the last few years, the bakery has put up statues of Ilayaraja, Abdul Kalam, and Bharathiar in Keksila."

"We made this statue to pay homage to the footballer who died last month and to urge the youth play in the field instead of on their mobile phone and computer. He said playing sports would promote physical health and mental well-being," he added.

Satishranganathan further said that Maradona who was born in a small town in Argentina shone in football due to his efforts. He will be remembered in the same way as Indian player Tendulkar is remembered for cricket, Usain Bolt for 100-metre dash and Mike Tyson for boxing.

Maradona, who helped his country Argentina win the FIFA world cup in 1986 died at the age of 60 on November 25 after suffering a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He passed away less than a month after undergoing surgery in the Argentina capital to remove a blood clot on his brain.