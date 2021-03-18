Chennai: In a bid to gain public attention, an independent candidate from Tamil Nadu reached the local EC office to file his nomination wearing 5 kg gold jewellery. The candidate, Hari Nadar, filed his nomination from the state’s Alangulam constituency within Tirunelveli district. As per reports, Nadar is the leader of Panankattur Padai Katchi and has claimed that he owns 11.2 kilos of gold. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Man Carries Watermelon to File Nomination from Thanjavur Constituency for Upcoming Polls

A picture of Nadar wearing gold bracelets and heavy necklaces while filing his nomination papers is now going viral on social media. Among his heavy gold neck jewellery, Nadar was wearing was a thick gold chain that was connected by a gold plank at the bottom which had the words ‘NADAR’ carved into it. Also Read - Woman Escapes With Gold Jewellery After Sedating Family Members With Fake COVID-19 Vaccine

Nadar has reportedly completed SSLC and mentioned himself as a businessman in his affidavit. However, Nadar was not the only person who showed up in creative ways to file their nomination papers. Earlier yesterday, a candidate filed his nomination wearing a PPE suit, while another carried a watermelon on his shoulder. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 15 March 2021: Gold Prices Rise For Second Straight Day to Rs 44,880 Per 10 gm. Check Revised Rates

The nomination filing window for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is open till 3 pm on March 19. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.