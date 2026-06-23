Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ends assembly speech with trademark gesture; fans call it ‘Perfect cinematic session’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay left the Assembly on a high note after concluding his address with a gesture closely associated with his public persona, prompting enthusiastic reactions across social media and among party supporters.

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CM Vijay steals the spotlight in assembly with signature cinematic move (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay once again found himself at the centre of public attention after a memorable moment in the state assembly went viral online. While political speeches often dominate headlines because of their content, this time it was a gesture that captured the imagination of supporters. During a session that witnessed high political drama and even a walkout by opposition members, Vijay chose to conclude his address in Thalapathy Vijay style, which instantly sparked discussion across social media platforms. The moment quickly spread online, with many supporters describing it as a perfect blend of politics and the charisma that made him one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

What happened during Vijay’s assembly speech?

The incident took place during Vijay’s speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday. As he addressed the House, members of the DMK reportedly walked out during the proceedings. Despite the disruption, Vijay continued his speech and remained composed throughout the session.

Towards the end of his address, Vijay sought permission from Speaker JCD Pabhakar to make a gesture before concluding. He jokingly remarked that the people for whom the gesture was intended had already left the House but asked if he could still go ahead. After receiving approval, he smiled and performed a dramatic hand gesture before ending his speech. Members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) responded with loud cheers and applause.

The meaning behind Vijay’s gesture

Many viewers initially believed the gesture was inspired by Vijay’s film career. However, political observers were quick to point out that it closely mirrored a famous gesture previously made by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Earlier this year, Stalin had made a similar hand movement while interacting with the media amid discussions surrounding a possible DMK-Congress alliance.

At the time, many interpreted the gesture as a signal that the political battle was effectively over for rival parties. Although Stalin later clarified that it was a spontaneous reaction to questions from journalists, the moment went viral and soon became a popular political meme. Several social media users also connected Vijay’s gesture to Member of Parliament VS Babu and MK Stalin, drawing comparisons between the symbolic hand movement and its political messaging.

Watch viral video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay here

“Yesterday Oppostion party leader called indirectly as ‘Evil’. I wanted to say one thing. Evils Evils nu…’Devils’ pesa kudadhu” I wanted to do one Action with Your permission…#CMVijay shows off his style and swag at the assembly pic.twitter.com/LWGIRHzVEF — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 23, 2026

CM MLA EX – MLA pic.twitter.com/RLF3SrXBda — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) June 23, 2026

WHAT A SPEECH THALAIVAAA THANKS for the Birthday Return Gift you always give us. ICING on the Cake was the Kutty Kadhai and Kolathur Action pic.twitter.com/YhlUwY9cRW — Jeya Suriya (@MSPMovieManiac) June 23, 2026

Vijay fans react to his iconic gesture

The video quickly generated thousands of reactions online. Many fans celebrated the moment and praised Vijay for bringing his trademark style into politics. One supporter wrote that people believed Vijay’s popularity would decline after entering politics, but according to them, his craze has only grown stronger since becoming Chief Minister.

Several fans also pointed out that the gesture reminded them of Vijay’s signature moments from his cult classics films Kaththi and Mersal, where similar hand movements became instantly recognizable among audiences. For many supporters, the assembly moment felt like a callback to the actor’s iconic on-screen persona. Some users even referenced famous movie dialogues while sharing the clip. One fan called the moment the “biggest birthday treat” and “perfect cinematic session” Vijay could have given supporters, especially since the assembly session took place close to his birthday celebrations.

Vijay’s political journey so far

Vijay officially launched his political party TVK in 2024 before making a successful transition from cinema to politics. Before entering full-time politics, he starred in successful films such as Varisu, Leo and The Greatest of All Time.

Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be released due to certification-related delays. The project has remained in the news for several months and continues to await clearance before reaching theatres. Even as his film career pauses, Vijay’s political rise continues to attract attention. Moments like his latest assembly gesture show how his connection with supporters remains as strong as ever.