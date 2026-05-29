Flight attendant shares picture with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; Internet says, ‘lucky girl’

A flight attendant took to Instagram and shared an in-flight photo with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. And, the Internet can't keep calm.

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Flight attendant shares picture with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; Internet says, 'lucky girl'(Photo Credit: Instagram/yamtha.uma)

Trending news of the day: Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has been in the spotlight ever since he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. From his grand oath-taking ceremony to actress Trisha Krishnan being present at the event, C. Joseph Vijay has continued to grab headlines and massive public attention. Now, once again, Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay pictures are going viral across social media platforms.

Why is the Internet calling this flight attendant a lucky girl?

Recently, a flight attendant took to Instagram and shared an in-flight photo with the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Sharing the picture with TVK chief, the flight attendant, Uma Meenakshi, wrote,”Crew duty became extra special today with Honourable Chief Minister Shri C. Joseph Vijay (fondly known as Thalapathy) @actorvijay onboard ✈️.”

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay net worth: How wealthy is TVK’s chief Vijay? Cars owned, luxurious house

Till now, the viral image has received over 46.3k likes, 488 comments, and 714 shares. According to the viral photo, Vijay can be seen wearing his trademark black-and-white formal outfit with spectacles. Meanwhile, the flight attendant was in her usual uniform. The flight attendant has over 771k followers on Instagram.

Watch: Flight attendant shares picture with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; Internet says, ‘lucky girl’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

A user wrote, “Super cute”. Another user added, ” Most most most luckyyyyy Girllll” “Very nice”, a third user commented. While several users just posted red hearts in the comment section. “You are lucky sister..So nice of our CM Joseph Vijay,” a fourth user added.

“Wonderful! So happy that you got the opportunity to meet our Thalapathy Vijay Anna – the present Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. ❤️ Working in flights brings such blessed moments. May you continue to receive our Annan’s grace. Wishing you the best,” another user added.

“Awesome, unbelievable,” another user added. The latest development comes after Vijay travelled back to Chennai on Thursday by a special flight after wrapping up his engagements in the national capital.

Also Read: ‘Happy, not jealous’: Actor Rajinikanth on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says meeting with Stalin was friendship call

During the visit, the Chief Minister met Prime Minister Modi and discussed several key issues affecting Tamil Nadu. Among the matters raised were the contentious Mekedatu dam project proposed by Karnataka, the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, and the controversy surrounding the sequence in which the ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was played during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.