A 37-year-old driver in a private company in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu live streamed his suicide on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

"He hanged himself at his residence on Wednesday. His wife said Ramkumar was an alcoholic and had attempted suicide earlier but was saved," a police official at Anupparpalayam in Tiruppur district told IANS over phone on Thursday.

According to police Ramkumar had returned home drunk, opted for the live option on Facebook and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Prior to his hanging, he had called and informed his father about his decision to commit suicide and requested him to take care of his son.

His friends called his wife Susasini and informed her who in turn informed the landlady to try and save him.

Ramkumar’s wife Suhasini is working in a knitwear unit in Tiruppur.

Police said the houseowner and others rushed to save Ramkumar who was found hanging.

He was taken to the government hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The police official said a suicide note by Ramkumar has been recovered wherein he had said that nobody was to be blamed for his death and he was not interested to live in this world.

Ramkumar is survived by his wife and a young son.

Police have registered a case.