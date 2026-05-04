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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijays drivers son R. Sabarinathan leads in Virugambakkam, their emotional old video goes viral

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s driver’s son R. Sabarinathan leads in Virugambakkam, their emotional old video goes viral

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: An old video of TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay and his driver's son R. Sabarinathan, who is leading in Virugambakkam is going viral on social media - Watch

R Sabarinathan and Vijay Thalapathy (PC YouTube)

The Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 has reached a dramatic stage. The party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has made a big difference in the state. Early trends show that TVK is ahead in 109 seats, leaving big parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) far behind. In the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency, TVK candidate R. Sabarinathan is receiving huge public support. After 10 out of 23 rounds of counting, he secured a strong lead with 32,428 votes and is ahead by around 9,977 votes. Meanwhile, Prabhakar Raja from DMK is in second place with 22,451 votes. The early trends clearly show that Sabarinathan’s hold over the constituency is getting stronger with each counting round.

Who is R. Sabarinathan, and how is he related to Thalapathy Vijay?

R. Sabarinathan is currently making headlines in Tamil Nadu politics. The 32-year-old leader comes from a humble family in the Virugambakkam area of Chennai. Today, he has emerged as one of the prominent faces of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Contesting from Virugambakkam on a TVK ticket, he is currently leading against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate, according to early trends, giving TVK a symbolic win in an important urban constituency. Sabarinathan’s journey is unique because his father, Rajendran, has been Thalapathy Vijay’s personal driver for the past 15 years. Rajendran has seen every phase of Vijay’s career, from late-night film shoots to early morning schedules. Growing up in a middle-class environment, Sabarinathan studied at a local college and remained closely associated with Vijay. When TVK was launched in 2024, Sabarinathan joined the party as a dedicated grassroots worker. He was among the key members who quietly worked behind the scenes to help strengthen the party’s foundation.

When Thalapathy Vijay announced the Virugambakkam ticket for R. Sabarinathan, the decision came as a surprise not only to the opposition but also to many members within the party. Addressing a public meeting, Vijay emotionally said, “My driver Rajendran has been with me for 15 years. Now, his son Sabarinathan will join me in politics.” His statement left the gathering silent for a moment before loud applause erupted, with many party workers becoming emotional. Through this announcement, Vijay made it clear that he wanted to build a party “not of stars, but of common people.” The emotional moment and Vijay’s message quickly went viral on social media and deeply connected with the public.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

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Why Is the Old Video of R. Sabarinathan Crying Going Viral?

An old video of R. Sabarinathan is once again going viral on social media. The clip was recorded in late March when Thalapathy Vijay announced the party candidates for the elections. In the video, Sabarinathan becomes emotional and breaks down on stage, while Vijay is seen comforting him, wiping his tears, and giving him a hug. The video has now resurfaced online, with fans and political observers calling it a symbol of Vijay’s loyalty towards people who have stood by him for years. Many are also connecting it to the inspiring “driver’s son to politician” story. Sabarinathan’s father, Rajendran, had reportedly wanted his son to become an engineer instead of entering politics, reflecting the dreams and struggles of a typical Indian middle-class family.

Thalapathy Vijay give ticket own driver son ! Now winning the seats pic.twitter.com/svLei3lgMs — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) May 4, 2026

Also Read: As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video

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