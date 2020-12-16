Chennai: Seems Indian kids are making the most of the Covid-19 lockdown and are entering record books for their exemplary skills. After a 10-year-old girl in Kerala made her way into record books by cooking 33 scrumptious food items in less than one hour, another girl from Tamil Nadu has entered the UNICO Book of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai on Tuesday. Also Read - Idli to Waffle: 10-Year-Old Kerala Girl Cooks 33 Dishes in Less Than 1 Hour, Earns Spot In Record Books

The young girl named SN Lakshmi Sai Sri, who created the world record, said that she developed an interest in cooking and she was trained by her mother.

“I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone,” she told ANI.

N Kalaimagal, mother of Lakshmi said that her daughter started cooking during the lockdown and as she was doing really well, Lakshmi’s father suggested her to attempt to create the world record.

Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

“I cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That’s how we got the idea,” she said.

The idea for this challenge started when Lakshmi’s father started doing research and found that 10-year-old girl Saanvi from Kerala cooked more than 30 dishes. Thus, he wanted his daughter to break Saanvi’s record.

On August 29, Saanvi had cooked 33 items, which include idli, waffle, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttapam, paneer tikka, egg bull’s eye, sandwich, papdi chaat, fried rice, chicken roast, pancake, appam, and many more.

(With Agency inputs)