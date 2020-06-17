Vellore: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl is currently fighting for life as she set herself on fire on Saturday after her three neighbours, including a minor boy, allegedly filmed her while she was bathing. Also Read - Horror in Tamil Nadu: Man Murders Wife on First Night of Their Wedding, Later Hangs Himself From Tree

The incident took place near Tamil Nadu where three neighbors of the girl including a minor took a video of her when she was taking a bath. After indulging in the abhorrent act, the three boys, aged 22, 19, and 17 started blackmailing the minor girl by using the same video.

They threatened to upload the video on social media and make it viral if she did not fulfill their sexual demands.

Afraid that the accused might release the video, the girl decided to take the extreme step on Saturday when no one was home and set herself ablaze. Soon after, neighbours saw the girl in flames and rescued her and took her to a nearby government hospital.

The girl is said to be in a critical condition after she suffered over 90 percent burns and is undergoing treatment at the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH).

In her statement, the girl identified the accused as K Aakash, R Ganapathi and a 17-year-old boy. Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.