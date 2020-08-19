Instead of helping him out, the hospital employee forcibly dragged and pushed him out of the wheelchair and left him on the floor. He was also heard abusing the patient.
The healthcare worker identified as 40-year-old Baskaran has now been temporarily suspended and transferred to Oothangarai.
Meanwhile, The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance and has sent a notice to the director of Medical and Rural Health Services, the IE report added.
“Now, therefore, take notice that the matter will be listed for further consideration before this commission after three weeks. You are required to submit the report by post without fail,” the notice read.