A shocking video of a healthcare worker forcibly dragging a patient out of a wheelchair in Tamil Nadu has sparked outrage on social media.

As per The Indian Express, the incident took place at the in-patient ward in the Krishnagiri Government Hospital. The video which has gone viral shows the patient’s helplessness to move from the wheelchair to the bed without support.

Instead of helping him out, the hospital employee forcibly dragged and pushed him out of the wheelchair and left him on the floor. He was also heard abusing the patient.

Watch the video:

Watch | Tamil Nadu government hospital employee pushes patient from wheel-chair, viral video leads to action. pic.twitter.com/Y3d5yRbbBb — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 18, 2020

The healthcare worker identified as 40-year-old Baskaran has now been temporarily suspended and transferred to Oothangarai.