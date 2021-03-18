Thanjavur: With just a day left for filing nomination for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an independent candidate went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency carrying a watermelon. It is said that the candidate named Santosh did this unusual act in a bid to gain public attention in the constituency. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021: AIADMK Promises 6 Free LPG Cylinders, Govt Job to 1 Family Member

Speaking to the media, he said that he came to file his nomination with the fruit as it was his allotted election symbol. He is contesting on the same symbol for the fourth time in a row. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021: BJP Releases List of 17 Candidates, Kushboo Sundar To Contest from Thousand Lights

“Parties are promising change. Cinema actors and seasoned politicians contesting again cannot be seen as a change, People like us should get a chance,” he said. Also Read - ‘Didn’t Aim For Power’: Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, Sasikala Announces Retirement From Politics

“I don’t have money for an expensive election campaign,” he further said.

“I got 100 votes the first time I contested. Last time I got more than 400 votes. I am expecting to at least get 10,000 votes in this election. I may even win if people support me,” he added.

In another similar incident from Nagapattinam assembly constituency, an independent candidate Baskar filed his nomination paying his security deposit with Rs 20 notes which took officials a long time to count, thus attracting media attention.

The nomination filing window for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is open till 3 pm on March 19.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

(With ANI inputs)