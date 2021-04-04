COIMBATORE: A pet dog helped the family owning it identify a rapist in their house and hand over the accused to the police on Saturday, according to a Times of India report. The accused, identified as S Dhilipkumar, 29, from Thillai Nagar at Selvapuram, is a goldsmith and is unmarried. Also Read - Centre Calls COVID Situation In 11 States/UTs 'Matter of Serious Concern', Urges Authorities To Take Appropriate Action

On Friday night, Dhilipkumar visited a house in Selvapuram, where a mentally challenged woman resided. The woman, aged 30, stayed separately in a shed and her family stayed inside the house. Electricity connection to the shed was provided by the woman's family, the TOI report stated. Dhilipkumar had parked his vehicle 200 meters away from the house before visiting the woman.

As the dog noticed the man, it bit his pants while he tried to escape and ensured he did not move from the spot. Meanwhile, the family members became suspicious as the lights were switched off in the shed where the woman lived. On visiting the shed, they found Dhilipkumar inside. The family members immediately alerted the neighbours and handed him over to the police. Cops seized a mobile phone from him and found obscene videos of him with several women.

The police arrested Dhilipkumar on Saturday and remanded him to judicial custody. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had already visited the woman’s shed twice and raped her. He had also recorded the act by using his mobile phone. Further investigation in the matter is on, TOI report added.