Cuddalore: A 26-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu ran away with gold jewellery after allegedly administering sedatives in the name of COVID-19 vaccine to her aunt and her family. The accused woman, identified as V Sathyapriya is a resident of Keezhkudikaadu village in Kunnam taluk of Perambalur district and works at an online marketing agency there, Times of India reported.

The incident happened on Thursday, when Sathyapriya visited her aunt K Rasathi and asked her if she could administer the COVID-19 vaccine to her, her husband and two daughters. Rasathi readily agreed following which Rasathi administered sedatives to the family in the name of the vaccine. However, moments after administering the vaccine, Rasathi, her husband Krishnamoorthy and their daughters K Krithinga and K Monika lost consciousness.

It was only the next morning that they regained their consciousness, only to find out that Rasathi's six-sovereign mangalsutra, Krithiga's 10-sovereign mangalsutra, 1-sovereign chain and Monika's 2-sovereign chain were missing. The family then approached the cops and lodged a complaint with the Ramanatham police.