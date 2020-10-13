New Delhi: Bowing down to incessant trolling and bullying, jewellery brand Tanishq on Tuesday withdrew its ad showing an interfaith family with a section of social media accusing the company of promoting ‘love jihad’ and ‘fake secularism’. Also Read - Sadly, The Trolls Have Won! Tanishq Withdraws Ad on Hindu-Muslim Marriage After Vicious Bullying
The company’s move prompted intense debate on social media, with some people criticising Tanishq and the Tata group for cowering to social media pressure and withdrawing the ad, while some called out the bigoted trolls who are trying to spread hatred in society.
Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor slammed trolls, which demanded a boycott of Tanishq Jewellery’s ad, and called the commercial ‘beautiful’.
Renowned author Chetan Bhagat said the company should not get bullied and wrote, “As a TATA group company, expected #Tanishq to be fairer and braver. If you have done nothing wrong, if you have shown something beautiful about our country, don’t get bullied. Be Indian. Be strong.”
He further took a dig at the trollers saying that most of them can’t even afford Tanishq products, given the state of the economy which will further push many into joblessness.
Many other users also expressed disappointment at how bigotry and India’s cancel culture led to an ad with a beautiful message be withdrawn. Ratan Tata’s name too was dragged into this debate, since Tanishq’s parent company is promoted by the Tata Group.
It all started on Monday when a section of social media users on Monday alleged that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiment. #Boycott Tanishq trended all day on Twitter with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.
The ad shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower while incorporating Hindu rituals to make her comfortable.
The description of the commercial reads: ”She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures”.
Sadly, we are not ready to accept that!