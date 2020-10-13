New Delhi: Bowing down to incessant trolling and bullying, jewellery brand Tanishq on Tuesday withdrew its ad showing an interfaith family with a section of social media accusing the company of promoting ‘love jihad’ and ‘fake secularism’. Also Read - Sadly, The Trolls Have Won! Tanishq Withdraws Ad on Hindu-Muslim Marriage After Vicious Bullying

The company’s move prompted intense debate on social media, with some people criticising Tanishq and the Tata group for cowering to social media pressure and withdrawing the ad, while some called out the bigoted trolls who are trying to spread hatred in society.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor slammed trolls, which demanded a boycott of Tanishq Jewellery’s ad, and called the commercial ‘beautiful’.

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

Renowned author Chetan Bhagat said the company should not get bullied and wrote, “As a TATA group company, expected #Tanishq to be fairer and braver. If you have done nothing wrong, if you have shown something beautiful about our country, don’t get bullied. Be Indian. Be strong.”

Dear #tanishq, most people attacking you can’t afford you anyway.

And given where their thinking will take this economy, they soon won’t have jobs and hence definitely won’t able to buy anything from #tanishq in the future too. Don’t worry about them. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 13, 2020

Dear #Tanishq, some of us live with,deal with and thrive with trolling everyday. If you know you are in the right, as a company people trust, be more solid. Don't let bullies trample Indian unity, creativity and expression.Make a statement. Keep the ad. Stay strong. Stay Indian. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 13, 2020

He further took a dig at the trollers saying that most of them can’t even afford Tanishq products, given the state of the economy which will further push many into joblessness.

Many other users also expressed disappointment at how bigotry and India’s cancel culture led to an ad with a beautiful message be withdrawn. Ratan Tata’s name too was dragged into this debate, since Tanishq’s parent company is promoted by the Tata Group.

Tanishq has pulled down the Ad! Ratan Tata should explain us… What Happened?? — Mahua (@mahuadey20) October 13, 2020

Ratan Tata and the case of the missing spine — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 13, 2020

#tanishq made a lovely ad. Sad that a group as powerful as TaTa should cave in to a Twitter and social media hate trend. They would be so much more if they withstood the hate. Feet of clay it turns out. — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) October 13, 2020

It's really sad to watch what kind of country we are turning into. An ad uniting two religions has to be taken down in the country which used to be called secular since forever.🤦🏻‍♀️#tanishq pic.twitter.com/0iPngDuzus — Greeshma Shukla🏹 (@GreeshmaShukla) October 12, 2020

LOL, we live in a time when an ad is withdrawn for literally *promoting* communal harmony. And we think COVID-19 is India’s deadliest virus right now. #Tanishq — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) October 13, 2020

This ad is beautiful. Opposite of what it's being accused of, it actually shows accepting cultures. #Tanishq shouldn't have to bow down to nonsense. Disgusting.@TanishqJewelry https://t.co/h8iX6JefIg — Neelangana (@neelangana) October 12, 2020

It all started on Monday when a section of social media users on Monday alleged that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiment. #Boycott Tanishq trended all day on Twitter with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.

The ad shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower while incorporating Hindu rituals to make her comfortable.