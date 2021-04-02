Kuwait City: Despite the world making tremendous progress in fields of science and technology, people still fall prey to superstitious practices and irrational beliefs. In one such case that has surfaced from Kuwait, a woman reportedly had to lose 30,000 dinars (about Rs 73 lakh) in order to get rid of a ‘jinn’. According to local media reports from Cairo, the identity of the 37-year-old woman has not been revealed. Also Read - Bank Fraud: Hyderabad-based Co cheats SBI, Other Banks for ₹ 4,736 Crore

Notably, the unnamed woman was convinced by her two friends that a ‘jinn’ has taken control over her. Believing them, she then approached a tantric who then performed tantric actions to get rid of the alleged genie. After the act was over, he extracted a whopping sum of 30,000 dinars in exchange for his service.

Aggrieved by the same, the woman approached the police with her complain and handed over documents to them. The first document showed a bank transfer of 25,080 dinars and the other one proved that a cash payment of 4,000 dinar has been done. A case of cheating has also been registered against both the women, who convinced her to go to a tantrik. Both of them have now been summoned for questioning.

In a similar case of duping gullible people, two men in Uttar Pradesh cheated a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by pretending to be ‘tantriks’ and selling him a gold lamp by calling it “Aladdin ka Chirag”. Many such incidents have been reported from India in the past several months, where even educated people have resorted to such practices in the hope that they will get rid of their problems.