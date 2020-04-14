On the last day of nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 to combat pandemic coronavirus. With increasing cases and deaths in the country, the announcement was no surprise to many Indians but what came as a surprise was that PM Modi did not give any task such as beating plates or lighting candles. The ‘ no task’ in the PM Modi’s speech disappointed many Indians. Within minutes of the speech, Twitter was flooded with memes asking PM ‘task kidhar hai?’ Also Read - 'Lockdown Extension Was Necessary, But we Must Help the Poor,' Omar Abdullah on PM Modi's Anouncement

One user twetted, “Two things were missing from Today’s speech of Modiji 1. Truth 2. Task.” Also Read - 'Hamlet Without Prince of Denmark', This is How Oppn Reacted to PM Modi's Decision to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown

Another wrote, “When you are waiting for a new task but Modiji finishes speech without one” Also Read - Lockdown Extension: This is How Celebrities Are Reacting to PM Modi’s Announcement

One more user reacted with hilarious meme and wrote, “When Modiji concluded the speech without alloting any task.”

Check out the reactions here:

Meanwhile, PM Modi has made seven requests to citizens about behavioural guidelines that they should follow during the lockdown such as helping those in need, wearing homemade facemasks, no firing of employees, among others. Announcing the extension, M Modi also said that the cities and districts across the country will be monitored and tested till April 20 and if the country passed the litmus test in cutting the transmission of COVID-19 then some important activities will be permitted.

He also informed that a detailed guideline will be issued tomorrow by the government for a limited access. “This is being made keeping in mind the condition of the poor and daily wage workers,” he said. Earlier in the day, the total number of COVID-19 patients in India rose to 10,363, with 339 deaths across the country.