Renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has landed in a fresh controversy for expressing her opinions on Twitter. This time, Taslima has stirred up a storm on Twitter due to her comments on surrogacy which come after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby girl via a surrogate mother.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Welcome a Baby, Lilly Singh-Huma Qureshi Send Warm Hugs

Without naming the celebs, she hit out at them for getting ‘readymade babies through surrogacy’ instead of adopting an underprivileged baby.

“Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits – it is just a selfish narcissistic ego,” Taslima tweeted.

In another tweet, she added, “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?”

Taslima’s views on surrogacy have left Twitter users outraged. However, a few users agreed with her take on the matter. Most netizens said her comments were insensitive and emphasised that the decision to opt for adoption or surrogacy is an intensely personal choice made by an individual or couple. Some users pointed out the fact that opting for surrogacy is often motivated by medical concerns.

Here are some tweets of netizens slamming the author for her views on surrogacy:

It was insensitive to use term readymade..if u r a woman, u wont — Neha (@solankineha) January 22, 2022

why should women go through an immense amount of pain to feel ‘connected’ to their babies ? men dont go through any pain but nobody says that they dont have the same level of attachment for the baby as the mother — labia major (@twinkyjinmin) January 22, 2022

It is better to b not mother than have a baby by surrogacy. Unless mothers blood flows in the child, how can a person have motherly feeling. — Ravi K S (@RaviKS1943) January 22, 2022

Seriously???? Woah.. have a some respect to them. It’s their decision snd their baby. Ofcourse the baby will have the same amount of unconditional love and support just like any other baby. We don’t know what was the reason and it’s none of our business. — adithya skandan (@SkandanAdithya) January 22, 2022