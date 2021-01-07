The deadly coronavirus has changed the world forever, disrupted lives and families everywhere, but still, there are a few people who refuse to take it seriously. In one such instance, a taxi driver in Canada’s Vancouver drove a drunk passenger straight to the police station on New Year’s Day after he refused to wear a face mask during the ride. Also Read - Mask It Up! This Is Why You’ll Still Need A Mask Even After COVID-19 Vaccination

According to the Times Colonist, the incident happened on January 1, when a taxi driver in Victoria, British Columbia, picked up a drunk passenger, who refused to wear a face mask and even touched the driver’s face. However, instead of arguing much, he called 911 and drove the cab straight to the Victoria Police Department’s headquarters.

At the station, he refused to refused to exit the car but the officers had to force him out and took him into custody. The man was fined on three accounts for failure to wear a face covering, abusive or belligerent behavior and failure to comply with the direction of an officer, CNN reported.

The passenger was also ticketed for being intoxicated in a public place, and was held at headquarters behind bars until he was sober.

According to rules, residents are required to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, including cabs, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.