Taylor Swift Fans ‘Rock’ The Event, Cause 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake During Seattle Concert

During Taylor’s ‘Eras Tour’, an astonishing incident happened as her fanatics, known as Swifties, generated so much energy and excitement that it caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

Taylor Swift's Seattle concert initiated a seismic activity. | Photo: Taylor Swift's Instagram

This Mega Concert Literally ‘Rocked’ The Floor: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Seattle will be an unforgettable memory for her fanatics, but she will also remember this tour as it was ‘rocking’ – and we literally mean that the event caused seismic activity.

The ‘Rocking’ Event

The seismic phenomenon took place over the weekend when Swift performed back-to-back sold-out shows at Seattle’s Lumen Field, attracting an astounding 144,000 attendees, as reported by the Seattle Times.

The concert left a memorable seismic mark on the city, with the energy emitted during the three-and-a-half-hour-long extravaganza causing quite a commotion on a nearby seismometer.

What The Geology Professor Said

Western Washington University Geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, who examined and reviewed the seismic data, was surprised at the findings. She stated that the mega event surpassed the Beastquake in terms of the intensity of shaking. “This event surpassed the Beastquake in terms of the intensity of shaking and its duration,” Jackie said.

It is worth noting that the Beastquake occurred during a National Football League (NFL) touchdown by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. Comparing the Beastquake, Caplan-Auerbach found that the signals on the seismometer were almost identical, with a slight variation of only 0.3. However, the Tayquake outshined the Beastquake overall, as the Swifties’ enthusiastic fervour lasted for hours, unlike the brief surge during the 2011 incident.

Seismologist Mouse Reusch from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network identified the exact moments when the ground trembled, attributing the songs “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off” as the cause of these tremors.

Taylor Swift Express Her Gratitude To Her Swifties

Taylor Swift herself took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her passionate Pacific Northwest supporters. “Seattle, that was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever. Thank you for everything – the cheers, screams, jumps, dances, and singing at the top of your lungs,” she wrote in the caption.

The Tayquake

The Tayquake serves as a powerful testament to Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase, adding to the collection of unforgettable moments created by her dedicated Swifties during the Eras Tour. As the tour nears its conclusion, speculations abound about potential sales of $1 billion, potentially making it the highest-grossing tour of all time. With such seismic energy surrounding Taylor Swift, there is no doubt that she has solidified herself as an undeniable force in the music industry.

