New Delhi: The Coronavirus pandemic has hastened our dependency on online shopping and its prevalence has led to more services being delivered at our doorsteps. With an unswerving aim to drop the customers’ packages at their doorstep, scores of delivery agents can be seen roaming across the cities via narrow alleys, and bylanes. Be it weekends, and festivals they work round the clock to meet the expectations of customers waiting for their package.Also Read - LIC IPO Likely to be Launched Early Next Month, Govt May Sell Over 5% Stake: Report

Recently, Srinivasan Jayaraman, a former tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee from Chennai decided to take up a job as a Zomato food delivery agent, while he was between jobs. Taking to LinkedIn, Jayaraman narrated his ordeal as a delivery executive and brought to light the challenges, these warriors face every day. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy Under Scrutiny By CCI. Understand WHY In 5 Points

“I had left TCS a few days before. I am having a week’s time Onboarding another organization. In meantime, started learning new skills, and spending more time with family but it was not enough. I decided to do a part-time job to spend valuable time on that picked Zomato delivery boy job. I have started working as a Zomato delivery boy past couple of days, I had faced a few challenges within a couple of days,” he said in the opening of his long post. Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, How This IT Firm Plans to Shift to Hybrid Work Model | Details Here

He also listed out a few challenges that he faced within a couple of days as a delivery executive

The delivery location was not mentioned properly by the customer. Phone numbers are not updated properly. Sometimes can not locate a restaurant if delivery agents are new to the location. Even google maps can’t find it easily. Long-distance delivery location. (I received an order to deliver 14 KM from an order picked a location, that was my third order in 3 hours online time and that was the last order too). Fewer orders are received even in hotspot locations and peak times ( I received only 3 orders in 3 hours’ time). Finally, petrol prices hike day by day.

“Many people are thinking the delivery boy’s job is disrespectful even when I said to my family they said first no. If you are working in IT then why do you prefer to go? We need to change this mindset. No job is easy and no job is disrespectful. If we love what we are doing that would be the best job in this world. I respect and salute the people who all choose this as a career,” said Jayaraman in his post.