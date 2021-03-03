In one of the weirdest case of internet challenge, a teacher had his penis cut off with a 12-inch kitchen knife by a rapper roommate who is about to go on trial for the act. Meanwhile, the teacher was very much aware and gave his consent about the amputation and the idea was that he could get hits from the gory video of the amputation on YouTube and that way make huge money online. Also Read - This Pune Salon Owner is Using a Golden Razor Worth ₹ 4 Lakhs to Attract Customers

According to reports, the rapper, Aaron Beltran, who is a Spanish national was involved in some kind of social media challenge to get the most views on a video featuring amputation. Beltran was offered a minimum sum of 200 Euros (approximately Rs 17,500) to maximum 2,500 Euros (Rs. 2,19,843) by his flatmate to make an amputation video and if the number of views in the video reaches above a certain limit on social media, he would receive the decided amount. Also Read - 9-Year-Old Girl from Andhra Pradesh Becomes Asia's Youngest to Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

The gory amputation video of Oxford University graduate Andrew Breach was made in March 2019, and the incident came to light after police spotted Andrew bleeding heavily out in public potted near the rented home he shared with Beltran and two other tenants. Soon, prosecutors stated that the amputation was “consensual” which means Andrew volunteered to Beltran to be a part of the amputation-gory video challenge. Also Read - This Woman Ordered an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Receives Apple Flavoured Yogurt Drink Instead

As per a report in The Independent, surgeons were able to reattach the penis and it is fully functioning. The teacher spent three weeks in hospital after the incident before returning to Britain. Andrew told the court that he had cut off his own penis, contradicting an earlier sworn statement in which he said Beltran carried out the amputation. “I cut off my own penis. I was unwell. It was myself,” he said.

Even though, the teacher has not pressed charges against the rapper and has waived his right to compensation, prosecutors maintain the accused should be held criminally responsible and stand in the trial.

Meanwhile, Beltran was arrested five days after the horror incident and spent four months in prison before being released on bail ahead of trial. Beltran goes by the artistic name of Sanatorio del Atico – Attic Sanatorium in English and used to publish videos of his music online from his home in Zaragoza.