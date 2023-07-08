Home

Canadian Teacher Fired For Wearing Schoolgirl Uniform On Adult Website

Canadian teacher Kristin MacDonald has been fired over her OnlyFans account | Photo: Instagram @AvaJames

Canadian teaching assistant Kristin MacDonald, popularly known as Ava James, has been fired from her job after a prolonged battle with the school administration over her involvement in adult-oriented content on OnlyFans, a London-based internet content subscription service.

Why The Teacher Was Terminated

She was terminated from her job after giving six reasons, which included donning a schoolgirl uniform for the adult website, and TikTok.

The conflict began in April when MacDonald received a cease and desist letter from the Coquitlam School District. Despite the letter, she continued to defend her position and advocate for the acceptance of sex workers and fellow OnlyFans creators who were facing financial difficulties in an expensive Canadian city.

Unfortunately, MacDonald’s decision to maintain her side hustle had unintended consequences. The British Columbia school board called her for a disciplinary hearing and presented evidence of her explicit activities on OnlyFans.

Following her termination, MacDonald was instructed by the school authorities to refrain from discussing the matter with anyone except her union representative. However, she chose to raise the issue publicly and gave interviews to various media outlets.

In addition to interviews, MacDonald took to her Instagram account to express her views, questioning why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced no consequences for wearing blackface – a dark make-up worn by a white person to imitate a black person – while she, a teaching assistant, was terminated for wearing a schoolgirl costume because its “offensive.”

MacDonald’s case is not unique, as other teachers have also been fired for their involvement in OnlyFans. For instance, a Brazilian school dismissed an English teacher for recording seemingly inappropriate videos with students in the classroom. Similarly, a teacher in Arizona was fired in November after being caught making videos for the internet content subscription service.

Not Just About Adult Content

Although OnlyFans is primarily known for its sexually explicit content, it also hosts other types of content creators, including musicians, singers, and gym trainers.

