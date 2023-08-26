Home

Teacher’s Lesson To Students About Good Touch, Bad Touch Receives Praise On Internet

Teacher's Lesson To Students About Good Touch, Bad Touch Receives Praise On Internet. | Photo: X Roshan Rai

In a time dominated by digital content, a recently trending video on Twitter is capturing widespread attention for all the positive reasons. Uploaded by Roshan Rai, this video showcases a female teacher engaging in a commendable act of educating little students about the critical concepts of ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’.

In the video, the teacher employs uncomplicated language and relatable instances to describe the difference between an affectionate touch, like a gentle pat on the head or a warm hug, and a bad touch that can cause physical or emotional distress. Her methodology is not only enlightening but also empowering, as she motivates children to confidently express their unease if they ever encounter an inappropriate touch.

This teacher deserves to get famous 👏 This should be replicated in all schools across India. Share it as much as you can. pic.twitter.com/n5dx90aQm0 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 8, 2023



Roshan Rai shared the video on his X (Formerly Twitter) with the caption, “This teacher deserves to get famous. This should be replicated in all schools across India. Share it as much as you can.”

Since being shared the video has garnered over 1.1 million views, demonstrating its widespread reach and impact. The video’s widespread circulation highlights the importance of incorporating such educational content within schools, particularly in underserved rural regions where access to such information is frequently constrained.

Certain users have gone so far as to propose that parents ought to proactively instruct their children regarding the concepts of ‘positive touch’ and ‘negative touch’. This perspective underscores the shared societal obligation to ensure the protection of our children.

When daily rape and harassment cases are reported from across India, involving young children, such education becomes significantly necessary to raise awareness among them. Such actions should be appreciated and implemented in both private and government schools. Parents of the children should also pay special attention to who they are meeting with and how those individuals are behaving with the kids.

“ood touch bad touch should be taught by parents themselves. Why wait for teachers to do so.. None the less not opposing the post…,” an X user stated.

“Great work. I wish this is taught across all schools of our country,” commented the second user.

“In #Rajasthan a NGO, #InayaFoundation, is doing great work on good touch and bad touch in government schools for the last over 5 years in very unique and entertaining way….try to watch there work,” said the third user.

“Such a great initiative!!,’ said another.

“Yup much needed things now days , specially nat under privileged , non posh schools,” commented an X user.

