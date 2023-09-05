Home

Viral

Teachers’ Day Special: Guruji’s ‘Playful Assault’ On Student Is Super Viral

Teachers’ Day Special: Guruji’s ‘Playful Assault’ On Student Is Super Viral

The video has accumulated over 86,000 views and received more than 1,400 likes.

Teachers’ Day Special: Guruji’s ‘Playful Assault’ On Student Is Super Viral. | Photo: X @gharkekalesh

Yes, it’s one of the most important days in our gurus’ lives, Teachers’ Day, when students demonstrate respect for their teachers and honor them for the efforts they put into shaping their Shishyas (disciples) into successful individuals. This is the day when students express their love and respect for teachers by presenting them with gifts and flowers. However, an old video has gone viral on the internet that shows some students playfully spraying snow on their teacher and subsequently receiving playful banter from the teacher for their mischievous act.

Trending Now

The clip showcases, a video shows a teacher engaging in playful banter with a student during what seems to be a school birthday celebration. In the video, the boy playfully sprays snow around the classroom, catching the teacher’s attention. The teacher playfully grabs the student by the collar as he approaches, and in a light-hearted manner, gently pins him down on a table. This interaction, although physical, appears to be lighthearted and humorous, resulting in amusement among Twitter users.

You may like to read

Watch The Funny Video Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES