New Delhi: Just a week after posting an edited version of a scene from the iconic 1975 Bollywood movie 'Sholay' to relay an important message on health safety, Uttar Pradesh police has now come up with another such clip from some of Bollywood's popular films to share a message on consent.

Using clips from Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 movie 'Darr' and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's 2016 movie 'Pink', the social media team of UP police shared a video that highlighted the importance of consent.

"What does Kiran's no mean?" read the caption of the clip, which is now being widely circulated on Twitter. The video concludes with a message that translates to, "Kiran's No means no. Consent matters."

Viewed over two lakh times, the video has prompted positive reactions among netizens with many lauding the tweet by UP police.

Here’s how social media reacted:

Kudos 👏👏👏

As a woman I wish this effort was made earlier, good use of a trash movie. IMO this movie that glorified stalkers and obsessed killers, should never have been made at all. — Urmi (@urmisgr8) January 28, 2021

No means no… nothing else pic.twitter.com/CkSjIpQpeL — Pallavi Tyagi (@pallavityagi27) January 28, 2021

I am finding advertising style of UP police quite interesting.. keep it up👍🏻 — Prahasini (प्रहासिनी) (@logicalbrain23) January 28, 2021