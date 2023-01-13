TeamIndia Trends As India Battles Spain In Hockey World Cup 2023 On Day 1

  • Home
#TeamIndia trended on Twitter as India is all set to battle Spain in the first day of Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

Published: January 13, 2023 1:04 PM IST

By India.com Buzz Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain is scheduled to be played today at 7 pm.

Hockey World Cup 2023: India is all set to battle Spain in the first day of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 which is being held in Odisha. The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain is scheduled to be played today at 7 pm. Just hours ahead of the game, social media is abuzz with memes and best wishes for the Indian players.

#TeamIndia trended on Twitter as celebrities, politicians and many social media users took to social media to wish Team India for the match against Spain on day 1 of the Hockey World Cup 2023.   A total of 16 teams including New Zealand, Wales, Spain, Malaysia, Netherlands, India, Argentina, France, Korea, Japan, England and Germany are participating in the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Earlier, the spectacular opening ceremony for Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 was held at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad.

The matches are being held at two venues Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar — from January 13 to January 29. While 20 matches will be played at Rourkela, 24 matches, including the final, will be held in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha government has built a new hockey stadium in Rourkela ahead of the event. Odisha is hosting the international event for the second consecutive time, the previous one having been held in Bhubaneswar in 2018.

