#TeamIndia Trends As India Battles Spain In Hockey World Cup 2023 On Day 1

#TeamIndia trended on Twitter as India is all set to battle Spain in the first day of Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain is scheduled to be played today at 7 pm.

Hockey World Cup 2023: India is all set to battle Spain in the first day of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 which is being held in Odisha. The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain is scheduled to be played today at 7 pm. Just hours ahead of the game, social media is abuzz with memes and best wishes for the Indian players.

#TeamIndia trended on Twitter as celebrities, politicians and many social media users took to social media to wish Team India for the match against Spain on day 1 of the Hockey World Cup 2023. A total of 16 teams including New Zealand, Wales, Spain, Malaysia, Netherlands, India, Argentina, France, Korea, Japan, England and Germany are participating in the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Hockey World Cup 2023 #Team India Trends See posts here

My Hockey, my pride! Let’s go India! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HockeyWorldCup2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 13, 2023

Hockey World Cup is finally here 🎉

Let’s cheer for #TeamIndia 🏑 Wait of 48 years will end this time!! #IndiaVsSpain today 7:00 Pm #PhirDilDoHockeyKo ❤️ 🏑 #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/lQHtGXuZ8j — Amit S.Rajawat 2.0  (@iAmitRajawat) January 13, 2023

Looking forward to attending a fabulous #HockeyWorldCup2023 in #Odisha The arrangements look world class. Many congratulations @CMOdisha and @sports_odisha All the very best for #TeamIndia ‘a opener tonight. Will be in the stands for the semi finals! — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 13, 2023

With the Hockey World Cup starting tomorrow it is time we all get behind our team.

India did brilliantly in Tokyo and I wish and pray we go one step better at home in the World Cup.

Go well boys.@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/ltxISKWQVO — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) January 12, 2023

Earlier, the spectacular opening ceremony for Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 was held at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad.

The matches are being held at two venues Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar — from January 13 to January 29. While 20 matches will be played at Rourkela, 24 matches, including the final, will be held in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha government has built a new hockey stadium in Rourkela ahead of the event. Odisha is hosting the international event for the second consecutive time, the previous one having been held in Bhubaneswar in 2018.