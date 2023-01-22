Home

Techie Shares Layoff Ordeals: Gets Fired Thrice In 4 Months From Big Tech Giants

Over 50,000 employees have been sacked by by Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and so many more companies.

Delhi: Nothing short of a bloodbath, people across the globe have bore a harsh brunt of the funding winter and season of layoffs. Since 2022, slew of companies like Amazon, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, CNN etc have fired around 50,000 employees globally. These mass layoffs have brought in lot of uncertainty and left future of many hanging. Sharing one such ordeal, an IT professional said in a social media post that he got fired three times in last four months.

In this post the person mentioned that he was recently sacked by Google. Earlier he got fired from Amazon in November and Snap in September. The companies have handed over pink slips to thousands of employees due to challenging economic times.

Writing on the anonymous workplace app- Blind, a software engineer shared that while he has received overlapping severance packages, the anxiety of uncertainty hangs like a sword over his head. “Guess date of hire is a pretty reliable metric for layoffs when dealing with several thousand of employees, but I’m not sure what to do now. I’m very fortunate to have had multiple overlapping severances at this point but need to find employment soon.” he wrote in his post on Blind.

“Any big tech still hiring? Should I take a few months off and try again in the summer? Go to a start up? It feels like no matter what, I’ll inevitably end up laid off as a new hire, so I’m not sure if it’s worth looking for employment,” he further wrote.

Due to economic slowdown, companies are slashing jobs to mitigate the cost cuts. Not just freshers but certain firms have also witnessed top level executives departures, People working over decades have also been fired.