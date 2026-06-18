Techie’s referral backfires as HR sends unexpected email after interview failure | Viral

According to a viral post, a techie revealed her company planned to interview her again after a referred candidate couldn’t solve an easy 3-sum problem, triggering online jokes and a debate on referral responsibility.

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A techie in India was asked to be interviewed again after a referral backfired. Representational image

A tech professional has sparked debate online after alleging that her employer asked her to re-evaluate her skills when a candidate she had recommended reportedly failed a simple coding test.

Aditi, who uses X under her first name, posted a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by her company’s recruitment team. “Referred a friend for a job. Now HR wants to interview me again,” she captioned the post.

What had happened?

On X, Aditi posted a screenshot of an alleged email from her employer’s recruitment team, claiming it was sent after her referred candidate was unable to solve a “3 sum” question in the interview.

Referred a friend for a job Now HR wants to interview me again pic.twitter.com/gNuhDy901F — aditii (@aditiitwt) June 18, 2026

The email, as shown in the screenshot, stated that the referred candidate’s inability to solve a basic coding question had prompted the company to question Aditi’s recommendation. As a result, the hiring team said it would be conducting a fresh technical interview with her.

Along with the screenshot, Aditi added a light-hearted caption: “Referred a friend for a job — now HR wants to interview me again.”

Internet reactions

The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom debated the role and responsibility attached to employee referrals. Another user noted that this is precisely why unsolicited referral requests often go unanswered, adding that a referral directly impacts one’s own professional reputation.

Meanwhile, another user joked, “Bro failed the referral so hard it triggered a rollback.” A third user questioned the company’s approach. “How bad could the interview have gone that they’re asking for another round just to judge your decision-making process? That feels like something that should’ve just been a side note, not another interview, especially when you’ve already worked there for a while and they’ve seen your work,” the user wrote.

“It happens a lot in corporates,” one user shared, explaining that they knew someone who referred a very strong candidate, after which the company repeatedly asked him for more referrals whenever openings came up.