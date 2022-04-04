New Delhi: That Telangana’s Hyderabad and Karnataka’s Bengaluru have been quite legendary and sought-after destinations for tourists from across the globe and budding and veteran IT professionals alike for years, rather decades, the two metropolia have been engaged in a bittersweet rivalry of sorts for a few decades now.Also Read - Video: Infuriated Over Son's Cannabis Addiction, Telangana Woman Rubs Chilli Powder in His Eyes

If the HITEC City of Hyderabad is also known as Cyberabad for housing several major software technology companies, Bengaluru is most often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, being home to some of the world-famous Information Technology (IT) Hubs. Also Read - ‘Jungle Raj in Punjab’: Sidhu Attacks Punjab’s AAP Government Over Law And Order Situation in State

However, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Monday took the “rivalry” to another level with their banter over the microblogging site Twitter. Also Read - Dehradun Woman Names Rahul Gandhi Heir in Her Will, Says 'Very Much Influenced by His Thoughts'

The two senior leaders argued over which of the two cities should be awarded the title of “India’s top city for tech entrepreneurs”.

DK Shivakumar of Congress, batting for Bengaluru, said Congress would restore the IT city’s glory once it comes to power. It was in response to Housing.com and Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh’s tweet complaining about Bengaluru’s infrastructure, “Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India’s Sillicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Sillicon Valley.”

Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India’s Sillicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Sillicon Valley — ravishnaresh.eth (@ravishnaresh) March 30, 2022

To this, KTR tweeted, “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth.”

Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth https://t.co/RPVALrl0QB — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 31, 2022

Not in the mood to bog down, DK Shivakumar retorted, “@ktrtrs, my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city.”

.@ktrtrs, my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city. https://t.co/HFn8cQIlGS — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 4, 2022

KTR, taking a jibe at the recent contentious events that unfurled in Karnataka, including the controversies surrounding Halal meat and hijab, responded, “@DKShivakumar Anna, I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation. Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab.”

Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted👍 Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab https://t.co/efUkIzKemT — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

Repartee and wordplay apart, it would be worthwhile to see which one of the giants wins the race.