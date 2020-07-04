In order to make in-app purchases on PUBG Mobile, a 17-year-old spent his father’s hard-earned income on the battle royale game as he reportedly had access to three bank accounts of his parents. Spending Rs 16 lakh to reportedly upgrade his PUBG Mobile account, the teenager blew up his father’s life savings under the pretext of online study.

The money was reportedly kept for medical expenses since his father is a government employee and has a medical history. However, blinded by the love of the game, the teen used it all up to make in-app purchases for his teammates as well, according to a report in Tribune India.

The news agency added that the family learned about the incident from their bank statements. The father, who is posted elsewhere while the minor lives with his mother in Kharar shared, “He used her [mother’s] mobile phone to make all transactions and would delete the message regarding amount debited from the account.”

In order to kill his son’s PUBG addiction, the father said, “I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying.” Hence, the teen is made to work in a repair shop to keep him distracted.