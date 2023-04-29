Home

Teenage Girl Attacks Arkansas Airport Staff Over ‘Apple Juice’, Arrested

Two agents were taken to hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Makiah Coleman became upset when TSA officers took away her apple juice while she was going through security. (Representational image - freepik)

Every public place has a set of rules for people to follow for different reasons. Airports have their own protocol that passengers and visitors have to adhere to given the susceptibility, safety, and security aspects, especially in the post-9/11 USA.

This news, being reported from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arkansas, is about a teenage woman who was arrested for allegedly assaulting three officers over a “dispute about apple juice”, said the authorities.

The authorities said that 19-year-old Makiah Coleman allegedly attacked the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents as she was passing through security at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Makiah Coleman became upset when TSA officers took away her apple juice while she was going through security because large amounts of liquids are not allowed, said the court documents.

Coleman reportedly was ranting as she tried to retrieve the juice from a bin but was pushed away by a TSA agent. She then scuffled with other officers, allegedly biting one agent, punching and elbowing another in the head, and grabbing the ponytail of a third. Phoenix Police were called to the scene and took Coleman into custody, said the documents.

Two agents were taken to hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries but have since been released, informed TSA officials.

Coleman, of Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, now faces several misdemeanour assault charges, one count of criminal damage, and a low-level felony count of aggravated assault and was being held on a $4,500 (£3,611.79) bond.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers called it an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” and said the incident caused the closure of the checkpoint, forcing about 450 travellers to go to another checkpoint for security screening.

(With AP inputs)

