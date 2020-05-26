Ujjain: Two teenagers who tied up a dog and drowned it in a pond for a TikTok video, have finally been traced and identified in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - PETA India Offers Up to Rs 50,000 Reward For Information on TikTok Teens Who Drowned A Dog

The development comes two days after PETA India took cognisance of the animal cruelty act, and offered a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information on these abusers. According to a TOI report, an FIR was also lodged on Sunday in Madhav Nagar police station against the 19-year-old and a minor involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the video had sparked outrage on social media and many people had demanded the arrest of these teenagers.

ANIMAL ABUSERS ARRESTED! PETA India worked with Ujjain police to get the teens who abused and drowned a dog in this #TikTok video arrested: — PETA India (@PetaIndia) May 25, 2020

As per the police, both these abusers who are pig-rearers killed the dog because it kept chasing them and barking when they were rounding up pigs from the streets.

Both these teenagers are from Mumbai.

The video of the incident showed the duo tying the mouths and legs of the dog and throwing the poor creature into a pond to drown, an act that enraged citizens.

Our team is working with the cyber dept. to track down these people. Please share this video to help us find these perpetrators. If you find any info, please share it with us on 9820122602 or info@petaindia.org https://t.co/7DYMdUVbL7 — Sachin Bangera (@Sachbang) May 19, 2020

After the arrest, PETA praised the Ujjain police for the swift action in the case.

“PETA India commends the efforts taken by the Ujjain police and is grateful for the support rendered by Special Inspector General of Police of the Aurangabad Range Dr Ravinder Singal, IPS, and his team of officers, who helped trace the accused to Panchampura in Ujjain, which is also the source of the video,” PETA India Associate Manager of the Emergency Response Team Meet Ashar was quoted as saying by Mid Day.