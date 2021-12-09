New Delhi: Not just Katrina and Vicky, wedding bells also seem to be ringing for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. According to reports, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has gotten engaged to a long-time family friend in a function in in New Delhi. The engagement ceremony was a low-key affair and only selected people from the family and party attended it.Also Read - Wedding Bells For Tejashwi Yadav? Lalu's Younger Son to Get Engaged in Delhi Soon, Claim Reports | Deets Inside

The official confirmation of the engagement of Tejashwi was made by his elder sister Rohini Archarya on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Meanwhile, multiple bouncers could be seen outside the venue in Sainik Farm area of the city.

Here is the first picture of the couple:

Who is the bride?

While secrecy is bring maintained who the bride is, a report by Hindustan Times says that Tejashwi is set to tie the knot with his old-time friend Raj Shri, hailing from Rewari, Haryana. Sources said Tejashwi’s would-be wife has been a long time friend of the Yadav scion and lives with her family at present in Friends Colony in New Delhi. More so, Tejashwi would be in-laws do not have any political background and have business interests.

According to sources close to the family, all functions are being kept low key at the instance of Tejashwi, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases is being feared.

Notably, 32-year-old Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest among his 9 siblings. Currently, he is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly. He has been credited for the impressive performance of RJD in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. Specualtions were rife then that the RJD leader would get married soon after the 2020 Assembly elections. However, that did not happen.