Tejashwi Yadav Wedding: Amid much speculation and secrecy, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, tied the knot in New Delhi on Thursday. Earlier today, he also got engaged. According to reports, Tejashwi Yadav is married to Rajshri, AKA Rachel, who hails from Haryana. Rajshree and Tejashwi used to study together in Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Delhi and have been friends for 6-7 years now.Also Read - Meet Rajshri, The Haryana Woman Who's Getting Married to Lalu's Son Tejashwi Yadav | See Pic

Breaking the suspense over their marriage, his elder sister Rohini Archarya shared a picture of the wedding rituals on her official Twitter handle. She tweeted, ”I am not there but my blessings are with both of you. Congratulations Tutu and Rachel. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.”

हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ😘🤗 congratulations tutu nd Rachel 😘Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!🌷🥂 pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Pictures of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have also surfaced from the wedding ceremony.

According to sources close to the family, all functions are being kept low key at the instance of Tejashwi, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases is being feared. Both the families have tried to keep it a closed family affair, away from the media glare.