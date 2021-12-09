New Delhi: Move over, Katrina-Vicky, there’s another high-profile wedding taking place in the national capital today. Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, is soon set to tie the knot after exchanging rings with a old-time family friend in Delhi. In the first photo of the couple which has emerged after the engagement ceremony, the couple seen quite happy and resplendent.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Go For Pheras in Ripped Jeans Instead of Lehenga. WATCH

Who is the bride?

While secrecy is bring maintained around who the bride is, multiple reports say that Tejashwi is getting married to his old-time and school friend Rajshri, who hails from Rewari, Haryana. Rajshree and Tejashwi used to study together in Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Delhi and have been dating for 6-7 years now. Sources said Rajshri has been a long time friend of the Yadav scion and lives with her family at present in Friends Colony in New Delhi. Their friendship progressed after Tejashwi took over the post of Deputy CM in Bihar.

Tejashwi’s soon-to-be wife has also been an airhostess. Her father used to be a principal in a school in Chandigarh.

It is being said that initially Lalu Yadav was not at all happy with Tejashwi’s choice as Rajshri is Christian by religion. She also goes by the name Rachel. However, he agreed later. This is the first interracial family to happen in Lalu Yadav’s family.

About the Wedding

For the wedding, grand preparations have been made at Misa Bharti’s farm house in Sainik Farm in Saket, Delhi. A source close to Lalu’s family said that members of their families and only close relatives are participating in festivities. The entire event will be held according to Hindu rituals. When the situation regarding Covid-19 normalises, a banquet will be organized, in which a large number of people will be invited.

If sources are to be believed, Tejashwi and Rajshri were to be married last year but it could not happen due to Corona. The people of both the families were no longer in a mood to postpone it, so both the engagement and wedding are being done in a hurried manner.