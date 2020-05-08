With Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, fast gaining notoreity for his Islamophobic tweets and earning the wrath especially of the Arab nations, the government has now asked Twitter to remove his 2015 statement that linked terrorism to Islam. Drawing much flak globally for the saffron party, for whom Surya is a rising star thanks to his commitment to the right-wing ethos, the MP’s demeaning tweets from 2015 started surfacing recently. Also Read - Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: Pankaja Maunde, Eknath Khadse Not in BJP's List of Candidates

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 mentions that the Central Government or an officer authorized by it may, through a speaking order recorded in writing, block public access to information on a computer resource, by directing any agency of government or intermediary. Most of these include tweets that criticise the government's stance on Kashmir or are allegedly pro-Pakistan in nature.

BJP's youngest MP had tweeted in 2015, "In short: true, terror has no religion. But the terrorist definitely has a religion, and in most cases, it's Islam." As per a report in Times Now, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) made the request to Twitter for removal of Surya's tweet on April 28, 2020, citing Section 69A of the IT Act. His is one of 121 tweets that have been asked to be removed from Twitter.

Run by the Berkman Klein Centre of Harvard University, The Lumen database works as a platform to compile this type of request made by Twitter and Google. The incident came to light after Twitter’s filings with this third-party database made its data public.

Another set of tweets by BJP member of parliament, Tejasvi Surya, surfaced on Twitter from 2015 which directly hurled offensive statements against the Arab women. His tweet had read, “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years. Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”

Bharatiya Janata Party was forced to delete his tweet on Arab women after he was slammed and called out for the ‘misogynistic post, especially by Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights Mejbel Al Sharika, Dubai-based businesswoman Noora AlGhurair and even Sharjah royal family member Princess Hend Al Qassimi.

Offending members of the Saudi royal family as well as the prominent Arab women leaders, the abuses had jeopardised the ties between India and Gulf recently. Pavan Kapoor, India’s ambassador to the UAE had then tweeted about how ‘India and the UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds’. He had even quoted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he had stated how “coronavirus does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.”