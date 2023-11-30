Home

Telangana Polls: Watch Differently-Abled Person Motivates Others, Reaches Polling Booth To Cast Vote In Kodangal

Telangana Assembly Election LIVE Updates: A differently-abled person reached a polling booth in Kodangal to cast vote. Set example for other people to participate in biggest festival of democracy.

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing polling in Telangana for the 119 assembly seats, a differently-abled person reached a polling booth in Kodangal to cast his vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Staff members present at the polling booth, located at ZPHS Boys South Wing school, assisted the man in casting his vote.

The state has recorded a voter turnout of 8.52 percent till 9 am in the ongoing Assembly polls for 119 seats, as per Election Commission of India.

Sharing the data ECI stated that Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 13.50 percent, Hanumankonda at 6.89 percent, Bhadradri at 8.33 percent, and Jagtial at 10.82 per cent.

Jogulamba Gadwal at 12.02 percent voter turnout, Kamareddy at 9.98 percent, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle recorded 10.50 percent and Karimnagar recorded 8.21 percent of voter turnout till 9 am.

Polling for the 119 Assembly constituencies started early in the morning at 7 am. Voters are casting vote to select as many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

The counting of the votes will take place on December 3 Telangana and other four states for including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The ruling BRS party led by K Chandrashekar Rao has fielded candidates in all 119 assembly seats. While the BJP and Jana Sena Party are contesting in 111 and eight seats respectively. The grand old party has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates from nine seats.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi have urged the people of the state to exercise their franchise in large number.

Taking to X, PM Modi appealed to people to strengthen the ‘festival of democracy’ by casting their votes.

“I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Gandhi also urged people to vote in large numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly.

“Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a ‘Bangaru’ Telangana, Vote for Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

