Hyderabad: A cop, who is supposed to follow the law and abide by rules, turned a thief in Telangana’s Karimnagar as he stole as many 69 whiskey bottles from Two Town Police Station recently. Also Read - KCR Govt Extends Lockdown in Telangana Till May 29, Curfew in State From 7 PM

Notably, these bottles had been seized by the cops from liquor store owners who had opened for business during lockdown despite restrictions. As per a Telengana Today report, the bottles were handed over to a court police constable to be kept in the strong room to be produced before the court later.

However on May 4, 69 bottles went missing. When the theft was being investigated, senior officials checked the CCTV footage and soon it was discovered that it’s an insider’s job.

It was found out that constable Arun and his accomplice driver Rana were the ones who stole liquor bottles from the strong room.

After the incident, the Commmissioner instructed the authorities to register a criminal case against the constable and the temporary employee, according to Telengana Today.

The two accused have now been sent to judicial custody.