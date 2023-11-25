Home

Viral

Telangana Polls: Watch Priyanka Gandhi Joins Folk Dancers On Congress Campaign Song ‘Moodu Rangula Janda’

Telangana Polls: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra danced with folk artists during a roadshow in Telangana’s Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The campaigning for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is in full swing, with all the major parties, including BRS, BJP, or Congress, holding massive rallies and roadshows in the poll-bound state. On Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conducted a roadshow with local leaders and candidates in Khammam, urging people to vote for them. During the roadshow, Gandhi was seen dancing with folk artists who were performing beside her on the vehicle. Interestingly, she danced to the grand old party’s campaign song ‘Moodu Rangula Janda’.

Watch Here

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the state is governed by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In its relatively short electoral history, the country’s youngest state is heading for its third Assembly election, with the BRS aiming for a perfect hat-trick to retain power. The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, still dreams of governing Telangana, whose formation it facilitated in 2014. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats from the BRS.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 16, 2024.

January 16, 2024. Date Of Notification: November 3.

November 3. Last Date Of Nominations: November 10.

November 10. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: November 13.

November 13. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 15, 2023.

November 15, 2023. Voting Date: November 30th, 2023.

November 30th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Quick Info

Majority seats: 60 seats.

60 seats. Current government: BRS

BRS Current chief minister: KC Rao

KC Rao Total Assembly seats: 119

119 Major parties: Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

